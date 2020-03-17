bacardi legacy postponed coronavirus

Bacardí Legacy postponed over COVID-19 fears

17 March, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

As a precaution due to COVID-19 Bacardí has postponed the 12th annual Bacadrí Legacy Cocktail Competition until further notice.

The competition was scheduled to take place May 1-7 in Miami, Florida.

“In coordination with our local authorities and public health officials Bacardí has made this decision to safeguard the health and well-being of everyone involved in the Bacardí Legacy Cocktail Competition – from our finalists to our hotel and bar partners,” said Ned Duggan, global SVP, Bacardí Rum. “This remains an ever-evolving and challenging situation, but we should all do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Jacob Briars, global advocacy director for Bacardí, said: “Our finalists have been working incredibly hard for the last year to prepare for the finals in Miami. We are working on plans to continue to shine a spotlight on the 2020 Legacy finalists, their Legacy cocktails and their bars around the world and will update with more details soon.”

