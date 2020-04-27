Disaronno Velvet launches in the UK off-trade

Disaronno Velvet has launched in the UK as the liqueur brand enters the low ABV market for the first time.

Velvet has a 17% abv and has been launched in the off-trade in line with the continued UK lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neil Jardine, managing director of Disaronno International UK, said: “The unique tasting experience enjoyed over ice means consumers across the UK can enjoy a completely new product, still with the distinctive taste of Disaronno which is loved around the world, even during this enforced period at home.



“The launch is incredibly exciting for us and we have big ambitions for the brand in the UK and entering a new category with the launch of Velvet is only the start.”

The launch of Disaronno Velvet follows the company announcing its plans to unveil a new UK subsidiary, Disaronno International UK, which will start operations from January 2021.

Disaronno Velvet (50cl) will be available across the UK in major retailers from the end of May 2020 with an RRP of £15.