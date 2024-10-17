Villa Massa doubles production capacity

17 October, 2024
By Oli Dodd

Zamora Company, owner of Licor 43 and Ramón Bilbao, has announced a two million euro investment to expand its Villa Massa limoncello plant on the Sorrento peninsula in Italy.

The expansion will see the Spanish group double its production capacity in the region as part of a strategy to maintain market leadership in Spain and the Netherlands and expand its reach in the US and Latam.

“When we redefined the company’s Strategic Plan in 2023, we reaffirmed [Villa Massa’s] growth potential globally and recognized the need to expand production to access more markets”, said Javier Pijoan, chief exec of Zamora Company.

Villa Massa was the first non-Spanish brand acquired by the Zamora Company after the group took full control of the brand following an initial 20% acquisition.

Today, the Cartagena-based group sells the limoncello brand in 40 countries worldwide.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter