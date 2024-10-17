Villa Massa doubles production capacity

The expansion will see the Spanish group double its production capacity in the region as part of a strategy to maintain market leadership in Spain and the Netherlands and expand its reach in the US and Latam.
“When we redefined the company’s Strategic Plan in 2023, we reaffirmed [Villa Massa’s] growth potential globally and recognized the need to expand production to access more markets”, said Javier Pijoan, chief exec of Zamora Company.
Villa Massa was the first non-Spanish brand acquired by the Zamora Company after the group took full control of the brand following an initial 20% acquisition.
Today, the Cartagena-based group sells the limoncello brand in 40 countries worldwide.