Villa Massa doubles production capacity

Zamora Company, owner of Licor 43 and Ramón Bilbao, has announced a two million euro investment to expand its Villa Massa limoncello plant on the Sorrento peninsula in Italy.

The expansion will see the Spanish group double its production capacity in the region as part of a strategy to maintain market leadership in Spain and the Netherlands and expand its reach in the US and Latam.

“When we redefined the company’s Strategic Plan in 2023, we reaffirmed [Villa Massa’s] growth potential globally and recognized the need to expand production to access more markets”, said Javier Pijoan, chief exec of Zamora Company.

Villa Massa was the first non-Spanish brand acquired by the Zamora Company after the group took full control of the brand following an initial 20% acquisition.

Today, the Cartagena-based group sells the limoncello brand in 40 countries worldwide.