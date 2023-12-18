Mark de Witte retires after nine years as De Kuyper Royal Distillers chief executive

De Kuyper Royal Distillers has announced the retirement of chief executive Mark de Witte who will be stepping down on April 30 2024 after a nine-year tenure in the role.

He will be succeeded by 30-year industry veteran Leo Evers.

Under de Witte’s leadership De Kuyper has been awarded Liqueur Producer of the Year at the International Spirits Challenge five times in a row.

“It has been a great privilege to lead De Kuyper through a period of significant transformation and growth. I am very proud of my team and of what we have accomplished together,” said de Witte.

“I am grateful for the confidence and support of the supervisory board as well as of the De Kuyper Royal Distillers shareholders. I am confident that Leo Evers is well suited to guide the company into its next chapter. I wish him and the entire De Kuyper team continued success.”

Evers has experience in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods industry both in Europe and Asia, previously holding roles at Heineken Group, Bols International, and most recently as executive vice president Asia at Carlsberg.

“For most of my professional career, I have worked for family-owned businesses whose rich heritage I value highly,” said Evers.

“I love to work for companies with passionate people, fantastic brands, and those that are looking for long-term sustainable growth. De Kuyper has an incredibly rich history encompassing over three centuries and continues to demonstrate its relevance today.

“Personally, I believe that De Kuyper is a company that is well positioned after the transformation of the last nine years and has massive opportunities for the future, especially by further expanding internationally.”