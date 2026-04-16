Seed Library introduces new menu

Seed Library has introduced its fifth menu and the second iteration of its Pathways concept, comprising fifteen new serves.

Located within One Hundred Shoreditch, London, the new menu includes a reworked iteration of the C.R.E.A.M Margarita and five boozeless options, plus a selection of Lyan Classics.

Each drink begins with an ingredient that holds significance to the team, before being refined or reworked to move it beyond its expected expression.

"Seed Library has a focus on stripping back great ingredients, and celebrating what makes them unique and special. Over the last few menus, we've looked at what these ingredients might look like in cocktails had they grown along a different path. With this latest menu, we've built on this jumping off point, and have reflected on ingredients that feel personal or special to us and have delved deep into each to try and discover something unique we can present to our guests," said founder Ryan Chetiyawardana.

Highlights from the new menu include The Green Juice, which combines Thompson Bros x Seed Library whisky, lime, parsley and pressed pear juice in “an ethereally complex drink made from three seemingly simple ingredients”, according to Chetiyawardana.

The Steel Cut Fizz combines The Botanist gin, koji’d oats, Capreolus gooseberry and Champagne.

The KJ Daisy (pictured below) reimagines lime through the lens of ketchup’s universal appeal, with cola and cacao notes to round out a classic gin serve.

The Golden Spring Fix uses an apple-cured egg yolk, replacing salt with a zesty, floral cure.

More savoury, spirit-forward serves include the Black Country Sazerac, with sweet potato garum, as the Sofrito Spritz (pictured below) uses fermented white carrot, rhubarb and yellow pepper.





The C.R.E.A.M Margarita returns, reworked with watermelon and eucalyptus.