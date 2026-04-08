Pre-mixed cocktail sales in Australian bars up 35%

NielsenIQ data has revealed sales of alcoholic ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in Australia’s on-trade have increased by more than a third in two years.

The data shows that RTDs generated AU$2.5bn of spending in 2025 which is 12% up from 2024 and 35% more than in 2023, making it the fastest growing category in the country’s third largest category by value.

Ryan Winslade, client associate director for Australia at NIQ, said: “The RTD category is one of the hottest parts of Australia’s on-premise at the moment. From price to convenience to refreshment and much more, RTDs tick a lot of boxes for consumers and we’re likely to see more growth throughout 2026.

“But in an increasingly competitive space, all brands and venues will have to work hard to stand out from the crowd.”

According to NIQ, RTDs now attract 15 cents in every dollar spent on drinks in Australia’s on-trade, compared to 12 cents in 2023.

The figures are revealed in fresh RTD analysis that has just been added to NIQ’s On Premise Measurement (OPM) solution, which provides comprehensive insights into all beverage categories across Australia.

The service provides a breakdown of RTD sales, which totalled around 198 million serves in 2025. 53% of sales were from draught lines, while packaged items accounted for 47%.

Draught sales have soared by 57% in two years, which is more than three times the 17% growth in the packaged segment. Meanwhile vodka remains the dominant spirit, making up nearly half of all RTD sales and whisk(e)y-based RTDs attracted a 27% share.

NIQ’s OPM analysis is enhanced by consumer research that sets out the demographics and preferences of RTD purchasers. This reveals that younger adults dominate the segment, with nearly half (46%) of RTD consumers aged 18 to 34.

While these adults tend to choose RTDs based on vodka, whisk(e)y and gin, older drinkers are more likely to prefer darker options including rum, bourbon and whiskey.