Alexander Naglestad via Unsplash

Champagne sales down driven by US slump

09 April, 2026
By Shay Waterworth

Global volumes of champagne sales reached 266 million bottles in 2025 which indicated a drop of 2% on the previous year.

The decrease is largely driven by a downturn of more than 3% in the US, the biggest export market for the French fizz.

“The US market remains a stronghold for Champagne despite ongoing economic and geopolitical headwinds,” said Lori Russo, director of the Bureau du Champagne, US. “The versatility and diversity of Champagne wines make the region’s famous bubbles suitable for any moment, whether elevating a casual meal among friends or enhancing life’s most significant milestones.”

Campagne exports made up around 57% of total sales with the US and Italy the only top 10 markets showing a decrease in sales in 2025.

Japan, Canada and Spain showed the biggest percentile increases of 6.8%, 7.5% and 7.3% respectively.

“The French market is a showcase for our appellation, and we must strengthen it. We have all the assets we need – excellent wines, unique expertise and collective strength – to consolidate this position and promote champagne,” added Maxime  Toubart, co-president of the Comité  Champagne.

In terms of style, Brut retained the majority of the market share with 77%, of which 97% was non-vintage.

Earlier this year Drinks International launched its annual ranking of The World's Most Admired Champagne Brands, which you can read below.

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Keywords: US, global, sales, champagne, volumes, champagne sales, driven, slump, slump global, global volumes, slump global volumes




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