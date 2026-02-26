Wonderworks launches fifth Wonder Women mentoring programme

Creative drinks agency Wonderworks has opened applications for the latest intake of its Wonder Women mentoring programme, now in its fifth year.

For the first time, the initiative will be delivered in partnership with Fox in the Well, a commercial consultancy for drinks brands, expanding the programme’s offer with both creative and commercial mentoring expertise.

Launched by Wonderworks to help address the lack of accessible mentoring for women in drinks, the programme supports women working in, or aspiring to work in the drinks industry by offering accessible, practical mentoring.

The programme offers six months of group mentoring hosted by Sarah Wildman-King, co-founder and managing director of Wonderworks, and Carly Foxwell, founder of Fox in the Well.

Designed as a group experience, Wonder Women focuses on connection, shared learning and peer support.

Wonder Women is open to any female-identifying person currently working in, or looking to enter, the drinks industry including founders, brand owners, marketers, creatives, hospitality professionals, distributors and those at an early stage of their career.

While UK-based, the programme draws on a global network of women in drinks and is delivered online to ensure broad accessibility.

Participants will take part in monthly online 90-minute group sessions covering topics such as career progression, confidence and leadership, navigating industry challenges, and building sustainable careers in drinks.

Applications for the Wonder Women programme are now open and close on 31 March, with more information available here.