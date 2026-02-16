OurWhisky Foundation opens applications for 2026 Atonia Programme

Non-profit organisation, the OurWhisky Foundation, has opened applications for the 2026 edition of its personal and professional development course for women in whisky, the Atonia Programme.

Through a blend of personalised mentorship, virtual workshops and networking sessions, the programme is designed to elevate the careers of women and non-binary individuals working in whisky.

Originally launched in 2022, the global programme has since guided over 250 women and non-binary individuals toward their goals.

Only 25 places are available on the six-month programme, which runs June-November 2026, with participants assigned their own personal mentor according to their goals.

The programme culminates in a graduation ceremony in Edinburgh in January, at which graduates will receive an Atonia pin and certificate.

Becky Paskin, founder of the OurWhisky Foundation, said: “As the OurWhisky Foundation enters its fifth year of operation, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome a further 25 women+ in whisky into our highly respected and globally-renowned Atonia Programme.

“Every year, we’re beyond proud to witness the evolution of our graduates’ confidence, motivation and inspirational workplace achievements, as they form a tightknit, supportive community that transcends borders and categories. I’m excited to see who will be selected for this year’s programme, and the incredible accomplishments they’ll go on to achieve,” Paskin added.

The Atonia Programme is open to any woman or non-binary individual in Great Britain and Ireland seeking a career in whisky, for the subsidised cost of £200 + VAT. A small number of scholarships will be available for applicants who are in a position of financial hardship.

Applications for the 2026 Atonia Programme are now being accepted here until 6 March 2026.

Applications from experienced members of the industry to become mentors are also open. Candidates may be located anywhere globally and identify as any gender, but must have at least five years experience in their field of expertise.