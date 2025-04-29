OurWhisky Foundation Community platform launches

The OurWhisky Foundation has introduced the OurWhisky Foundation Community, a digital platform and app designed to connect whisky industry professionals around the world.

The platform has been created to connect professionals from all areas of the whisky industry, with a specific focus on empowering, recognising and supporting women working in the category.

OurWhisky founder, Becky Paskin, said: “The OurWhisky Foundation Community has been a long-term ambition of ours. Great things happen when people unite in pursuit of common goals, so we’re excited to see how whisky professionals use the community to collaborate, create and connect across the world, contributing to a more inclusive, welcoming and thriving industry.”

Through 1-2-1 messaging, courses, exclusive content and events, open chat functions and curated discussion boards, the platform offers members opportunities to engage with and learn from peers.

The OurWhisky Foundation Community benefits include opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals, gain insights and guidance from industry experts, discover new career opportunities through a jobs board, gain access to exclusive virtual events and meetups, and contribute through member discussions.

The community will launch with a series of online and live events which will run throughout the year.

Memberships are available from £10 per month with funds raised going towards operation of the platform as well as other initiatives from the OurWhisky Foundation.