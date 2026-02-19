Lecce Cocktail Week returns for fourth edition

Lecce Cocktail Week (LCW) will return for its fourth consecutive year, taking place from 6-14 June 2026, bringing together the city’s best bars and restaurants with international and local drinks brands.

This year, LCW will see events throughout the week, including masterclasses, bar takeovers, parties, DJ sets, and more, as bars in Lecce present exclusive menus created for the event.

Founder Francesca Cullen said: “I’m incredibly excited to reveal what we have planned for this year and to showcase the amazing talent, not only from Lecce’s bartenders, but also from our international guest bartenders who join us from around the world. LCW is also about giving guests the opportunity to discover brands in a deeper way, learning how to drink responsibly and with a focus on quality. This year, we’re introducing a no/low-alcohol cocktail on every menu, and we’re excited to see how our audience responds.”

The eight-day festival will begin with an opening weekend featuring a press preview night, an exclusive opening party, and a Sunday beach day party.

Events will involve cocktail bars from Lecce and the Salento region, as well as live music, street food, and special guest appearances.