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Copy Taste returns to Zagreb

24 March, 2026
By Oli Dodd

Cocktail festival, Copy Taste, has announced its return to the Croatian capital for an expanded programme of education and guest shifts.

Now in its third year, the festival has built a reputation for showcasing the best bartending talent from the Balkans and surrounding regions.

“This year, we are taking things a step further,” said event co-founder and co-owner of Zagreb’s Peaches & Cream, Mišel Posavac.

“The lineup will include six regional bars, six Croatian bars, six top European bars, and an additional six bars from Eastern and Central Europe.

“In addition, the event will evolve into a more comprehensive educational bar show, featuring two full days of seminars, panels, guest shifts, workshops, music, and a vibrant social program.”

Copy Taste will take place in Zagreb, Croatia on 14 - 15 May.

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