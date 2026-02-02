Dram to relocate from Soho to East London

London, Soho, bar Dram has announced it will relocate to Dalston’s Kingsland Road this May.

The bar opened on Denmark Street in November 2023, with founders Simo Simpson, Chris Tanner and Jack Wallis choosing to move east to pursue a more sustainable future for the business.

“We’re excited for our move east and for everything the future holds on Kingsland Road. The past two and a half years on Denmark Street have been incredible, and we’re so grateful to all our friends and customers for their support. We can’t wait to introduce Dram to the residents of East London and to become neighbours with fantastic bars like Three Sheets and Hacha,” said Dram’s founders.

Dram’s aim is to offer guests affordable drams and cocktails, with the team seeing the move to Hackney as an opportunity to maintain and strengthen this idea in today’s hospitality climate amid rising rents, business rates and increasingly restrictive late‑night licensing in Soho.

The existing bar team will be offered the chance to move to the new location, while anyone pursuing new opportunities will receive full support throughout the transition.

Dram will continue to operate on Denmark Street until the end of February before moving to its new location in the spring.

The new space will build on Dram’s signature offering, featuring a curated whisky collection and refined cocktail menu. The team plans to further expand the whisky list, with all drams priced at £20 or under to keep the experience accessible to a wider audience.

The final day of service at Dram on Denmark Street will be 23 February. To mark the occasion, the team will host a whisky party in collaboration with East London Liquor Co.