Team behind Dram to launch All My Gods in London's Bethnal Green

According to an interview with Class Bar Magazine, All My Gods will pick up on British rock and roll and motor bike themes, while the drinks will be low-concept, fun-forward classics.
The bar is in partnership with burlesque artist, painter and tattooist Roxy Velvet, which came about when the trio behind Dram - Jack Wallis, Martyn "Simo" Simpson, and Chris Tanner – got chatting to Velvet about their shared love of “brash, authentic drinking spots”.
Simpson said that conceptually All My Gods was a modern take on a dive bar, with the name a reference to “the things that are important to you”, while also being “irreverent and fun”.
The décor of the 60-cover, under-the-arches venue will see matt black walls and dark grey detailing, with murals by Velvet that will “embrace old school British rock”. The space will also include a pool table.
Tanner added: “It’ll be a dive bar but without the associated tropes. What makes a dive bar is often the things that happens over the course of 30 years - we can’t recreate that but we can tap into the zeitgeist.”
The bar will tap into motorbike culture – not least with lights fashioned from exhausts - without, according to Velvet, being a “biker bar” per se.
The figurehead of the bar will also be the bar’s self-styled “director of vibes”, and behind much of the bar’s creative direction.
She added: “The bike world is a lot of fun and there’s a lot of talent we’ll be bringing in. I don’t want it to be a biker bar but it’ll be a home for creative miscreants. It’ll be bar where people just want to have fun.”
Alongside a bar programme offering classics – such as Margaritas - and Picklebacks, there will be a vending machine offering RTD products. “The vending machines will be full of fun tongue-in-cheek products - stuff like Buzz Balls,” said Tanner.