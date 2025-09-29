How La Martiniquaise Bardinet is tackling travel retail specialism

In such a competitive market as duty free, drinks companies need dedicated teams to tackle the challenges.

Shay Waterworth speaks with La Martiniquaise Bardinet managing director of group development Sylvia Bernard about the company’s approach

Within any major spirits group there’s a separate team dedicated to the travel retail sector. It’s a highly specialised market which requires a deep understanding of both industry trends and current affairs. Founded in 1934, French company La Martiniquaise Bardinet is a major player in the world of duty free and Sylvia Bernard, managing director group development, joined Drinks International in the lead-up to TFWA Cannes 2025.

“For us, travel retail remains a key focus for the company because, strategically, it grows brand identity overseas and in turn grows volume,” says Bernard.

The French spirits group has major international brands under its portfolio, including Label 5, Cutty Sark and Glen Moray in the Scotch sector, rhum agricole Saint James and Gibson’s London Dry gin.

According to IWSR data, La Martiniquaise Bardinet was the 13th biggest brand owner in travel retail by volume last year, compared to 20th in 2019, and Bernard says the company has the top 10 in its sights.

Bernard adds: “For 2025 we still expect a plus 10% growth in travel retail and for us Dubai (UAE) Duty Free and India are the most exciting regions right now. In terms of brands, Label 5 and Cutty Sark are the biggest sellers for us in travel retail but we have big plans across our portfolio.

“Our super-premium gin brand Generous is a big project. We have some amazing stands already in Paris but we want to branch out. Also our port wine brand Cruz is something we’re pushing hard because the port wine and the tourism industries in Portugal are closely linked, and therefore travel retail is central to this.”

Challenges

In UAE Duty Free, La Martiniquaise Bardinet is the third brand owner by volume behind Pernod Ricard and Diageo, with Glen Moray is the second bestselling single malt behind The Glenlivet and Label 5 the third biggest blend behind Johnnie Walker and Chivas Regal. However, while these figures may make for good reading, Bernard accepts travel retail has its challenges.

“The market is more competitive than ever so we’re working hard to offer something unique in travel retail so that we aren’t competing with other brands doing the same thing,” adds Bernard. “One of the big challenges is the time it takes to build relationships in travel retail, although it’s getting noticeably easier for us because of our proven success in recent years.

“The brand exposer is still very important to us but in order to maintain strong relationships with our various operators in the sector, we need to perform on sales as well, so it’s a constantly evolving relationship.”

La Martiniquaise Bardinet has been a regular at TFWA Cannes for years and for 2025 the company has a new stand (AA4), while its annual beach party will return once again.

“We’ve always had a big presence at Cannes because for us it remains the most important event of the year for travel retail,” adds Bernard. “We will continue to invest in the show because, for example, the Middle East is one of the booming regions right now and it’s well represented at Cannes, whereas at some of the smaller, regional events that isn’t the case.

“We’ll also have some RTDs available, such as Cutty Sark & Ginger Ale Highball, which is also performing well in UAE Duty Free, as well as Gibson’s Gin & Tonic, so hopefully the sun is shining for us.”