Maverick Drinks launches Bols Blue 1575 into UK market

Maverick Drinks has announced the introduction of Bols Blue 1575 to its portfolio, as the liqueur launches in the UK for the on and off trade from this month.

Created to mark 450 years of distilling at the Bols distillery, the expression is an elevated version of its Blue Curaçao, developed in partnership with bartenders, with enhanced flavour, abv, and presentation.

Hannah Burden Teh, Maverick brand manager, said: “As a market that consistently sets the pace in cocktail culture and bartender innovation, we’re looking forward to seeing how the trade responds to this new mixology ingredient. This is a whole new standard of Blue Curacao, there is no other product like this and it stands shoulder to shoulder with other big brand liqueurs.”

The UK launch sees Bols Blue 1575 join the Maverick Drinks distribution portfolio, which includes brands such as Drinks by the Dram, Bathtub Gin, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, Blackeye Gin and CoachBuilt.

Bols Blue 1575 will be available for the UK on-trade and off-trade via Maverick Drinks, with launch support and activation plans targeting premium bars, cocktail venues, and online mixology communities.