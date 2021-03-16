Distell enters China distribution deal with Camus

South African wines and spirits producer Distell International has signed a distribution agreement with French cognac house Camus for China duty free, effective immediately.

As Distell’s exclusive distributor in the Chinese duty free market, Camus will represent, market and distribute Distell’s scotch whisky brands Scottish Leader, Bunnahabhain and Deanston, and cream liqueur brand Amarula.

The distribution partnership will be managed by Distell’s Derek Scott, who was appointed general manager Asia Pac travel retail at the end of 2020.

Luke Maga, Distell global travel retail managing director, said: “Camus’ impressive portfolio of owned and represented brands, coupled with its expertise in luxury spirits and the Chinese market gives us great confidence that our brands will thrive in the months and years to come.”

Cyril Camus, Camus president, added: “The extension of our partnership with Distell to encompass the China duty free market, in addition to the China domestic market where we already work together, brings fantastic opportunities to leverage our combined portfolio as a compelling omni-channel offer for the benefit of our trade partners and Chinese consumers.”