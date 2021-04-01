Bacardí opens duty free whisky boutique in China

Bacardi’s global travel retail department has opened a luxury seasonal boutique for its whisky portfolio in China.

The new outlet is located within the China Duty Free department store at Haitang Bay Mall, Sanya in Hainan and will operate until the end of April.

Dewar’s blended scotch whisky will be showcased alongside single malt brands including Aberfeldy, Royal Brackla, Aultmore, Glen Deveron and Craigellachie.

“Our premium whisky brands are disrupting the category and they are growing fast,” said Gaurav Joshi, regional director Asia Pacific, Bacardi global travel retail.

“New whisky appreciators – especially in markets like China - are looking for unconventional brands that offer aged whisky with authentic provenance and craftsmanship.

“It’s very exciting for us to be operating in a dedicated space for our whisky portfolio in China and we have worked closely with the China Duty Free Group team to bring this concept to life in a short time frame.”

In-store tutored tastings have also been set up in-store and to promote the shop opening, Bacardi has activated a digital media campaign targeting travellers while they are on Hainan island.