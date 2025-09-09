Himkok introduces design led menu with Studio Sløyd

Created in partnership with Norwegian design duo Studio Sløyd and creative agency 2.edition, the menu combines Himkok’s locally rooted cocktails with Scandinavian design.

The concept explores the world of design through 13 signature cocktails, each reimagined as a unique design, ranging from small, functional items and interior objects to more sculptural or conceptual works.

Working in close collaboration with the Himkok team, Studio Sløyd have interpreted each drink through material and form, creating pieces using glass, ceramics, textiles, and wood from local artisans.

Bar manager, Maroš Dzurus, and head of research and development, Paul Aguilar, said: “We are so inspired by the way Studio Sløyd works, and how their process really reflects our own: experimental, deeply rooted in Nordic heritage, but always curious and forward-thinking. This collaboration allowed us to broaden our approach to menu curation, not just something you read or taste, but something you can touch and experience from entirely new angles.”.

Highlights of the new menu include Softis (pictured above), a creamy, dessert-inspired cocktail built on a base of Linie Aquavit and Diplom-Is ice cream, using Disaronno, White Dutch Cacao, and Fino Sherry. Its accompanying design object is a sculptural clock, created by Studio Sløyd to reflect the swirling form and temporality of melting ice cream.

Cherry is a reimagining of the Manhattan, made with Buffalo Trace, Merlet Cherry Liqueur, Carpano Dry, dark chocolate, and a butter-washed finish. The serve is paired with a floor lamp that channels the cocktail’s depth and quiet sophistication.

To mark the launch, Himkok and Studio Sløyd will debut the full collection in a gallery-style exhibition in Oslo as part of Designers Saturday, where visitors can experience the entire menu in a multisensory style.