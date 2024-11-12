Crossip launches in Malaysia

12 November, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Non-alcoholic drinks brand Crossip has partnered with Tea and Toast Asia and Spirits Syndicate to launch in Malaysia.

Now available in 16 markets worldwide, Tim Blake, chief executive of Crossip said: “As we expand globally, our aim is to make a genuine impact in the way the world approaches no and low drinks. 

“With Malaysia joining our roster, Crossip continues to lead the charge as a pioneer in the non-alcoholic drinks space, bringing an elevated and sustainable approach to mindful drinking,” Blake added. 

Callan Green, director of Spirits Syndicate, said: “The addition of Crossip compliments the craft spirits in the Spirits Syndicate portfolio with a shared love for cocktails be they with or without alcohol."

Over the next few months, new menus featuring "levelled up" Crossip low and no alcohol cocktails will debut in Kuala Lumpur and Penang's top bars and restaurants, Green said. 

Christian Wood of Tea and Toast Asia continued: “Crossip is a game changer for the non-alc scene here in Malaysia, currently there is no other competitor that has such a versatile offering, and we’re very excited to have it available from the My Local British Shop website."

