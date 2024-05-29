archive and myth

Jack Sotti to launch hidden bar in London’s Leicester Square

29 May, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Bar consultant Jack Sotti will be launching hidden bar Archive & Myth beneath London’s Hippodrome Casino in June.

Hidden behind a password-protected door off Cranbourn Street, the cocktail programme was created by Sotti to portray the "historic venue's past and forgotten legends". 

The menu is split into full and miniature-sized vessels made by the bar’s team of mixologists, overseen by head bartender Laurie Howells.

Menu highlights include the Mizuwari, from the ‘Majour’ section, created with Young Fir Tip, Japanese whisky, Yuzushu, magnesium and cold bubbles, and the Ammazzacaffe made with espresso crema, Bacchus eau de vie, Averna, tonka and olive oil vodka from the ‘Minor’ section.

The cocktail menu will be complemented by select offerings from The Hippodrome's Chinese restaurant, Chop Chop by Four Seasons.

