Ramsbury Gin gains nationwide Sainsbury’s listing

Wiltshire-based distillery Ramsbury, has secured a nationwide listing in Sainsbury’s for Ramsbury Gin.

It’s the second major UK retailer listing for the brand following their launch into Waitrose in 2021.

“We’re delighted to be launching into Sainsbury’s this Spring, bringing our Ramsbury Gin to more spirit lovers across the country,” said Nikolas Fordham, general manager at Ramsbury Distillery.

“We love sharing our passion for great taste and environmentally conscious production nationwide.”

The London Dry gin is now stocked by the retailer online and across 300 stores throughout the UK.

Kieran Ballinger-Hepsworth, senior buyer at Sainsbury's said: “We are looking forward to having Ramsbury Gin as a strong addition to our line-up for shoppers – a great tasting gin with strong UK heritage and a compelling single-estate story behind the development of the product.”

Ramsbury Gin is now available in the UK nationwide for rrp £31.