Drinks writer Forest Collins passes

International drinks writer Forest Collins unexpectedly passed away in Dubai last week, Drinks International can confirm.

The World's 50 Best Bars Academy Chair for France and host of Paris Cocktail Talk fell ill while visiting the Emirate.

Behind the site 52martinis and iOS app Paris Cocktails, Collins had written for Drinks International, Serious Eats and other gastronomic publications with a focus on the Paris cocktail scene.

Collins, who passed aged 54, was a regular judge at cocktail competitions and the President of the France chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, a by-invitation philanthropic organisation for women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverages and hospitality.

This year she released the book Drink Like a Local: Paris.

Hamish Smith, bars editor of Drinks International and senior Academy chair for The World's 50 Best Bars, said: "This will come as incredibly sad, not to mention unexpected, news to the global cocktail and bar community.

"Forest's work, which was broad and across many mediums - including written, broadcast and digital media and the competition and recognition industries - helped to shape France's development in the global bar landscape."