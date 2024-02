Bartender education platform, The Art of Shaking (TAOS), has announced it will host an exclusive day of learning in the city of Palermo, Sicily, on 26 February 2024.

Led by drinks industry figures Simone Caporale of Sips Barcelona and Luca Missaglia, the event will consist of a masterclass designed to inspire professional bartenders to elevate their mixology.

Taking place at Palermo Cruise Terminal, Molo Vittorio Veneto on 26 February at 11am, tickets will be priced at £199 per person and include the full programme of activity, lunch and a year's subscription to The Art of Shaking platform.