Familia Torres begins generational transition process

The advisory board of Familia Torres has agreed to begin a generational transition process in which the current chief executive, Miquel Torres Maczassek, will be appointed president of the company.

In preparation for the position, Torres Maczassek will undertake, for a minimum period of one year, various training courses and will analyse projects and businesses that can add value to the governance function of the company.

During this transition process, he will continue to be a member of the advisory board and it has been agreed to initiate the selection process for the appointment of a new chief executive.

While this is being completed, the executive management functions will continue in the hands of Miguel A. Torres, current executive chairman, with the support of the current management team.