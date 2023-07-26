Jameson

Jameson becomes an official partner of the EFL

26 July, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Jameson Irish Whiskey has been unveiled as an official partner of the English Football League (EFL) ahead of the 2023/24 season. 

The collaboration will see the brand highlight its commitment to football across the EFL’s three divisions until the end of the 2026/27 season, and builds on its work within the grassroots football space, following Jameson’s ongoing sponsorship of Powerleague.

Leanne Banks, marketing director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: “Football brings people together in so many ways and building on Jameson’s existing partnerships within the grassroots community, we’re excited to be supporting the EFL and its member clubs over the next four years.”

The partnership is Jameson’s first foray into English professional football, and as an official partner of the EFL, Jameson will have a strong presence with all 72 Member Clubs across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two, along with the EFL’s five Wembley finals. 

Ben Wright, Chief Commercial Officer of the EFL, said: “It was clear early on in our discussions with Jameson that this long-term agreement highlights our shared passion for the game and we look forward to developing the partnership over the four-year period."

Jameson is performing ahead of total whisky in the off-trade (+3.1% value growth vs. -2.6% for the category), and is leading the growth of Irish Whiskey in the UK, with Jameson Original holding a 74.3% value share, according to Nielsen.

