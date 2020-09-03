Jameson value growth down 1% in FY20

Irish Distillers’ Jameson experienced a -1% decline in value growth due to the impacts of COVID-19 in the second half of the year.

However the Pernod Ricard brand managed to record growth in markets including South Africa (+1%), Russia (+1%), UK (+9%), Ireland (+2%), Australia (+17%) and Germany (+30%).

Jameson also showed growth in some emerging markets including Nigeria (+163%), China (+48%), India (+25%) and Japan (+16%).

Conor McQuaid, chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers, said: “We had a very strong start to the financial year, with sales of Jameson Irish whiskey growing by +9% in the first half of the year.



“The brand had its busiest December ever, selling 940,000 cases globally. But like many others around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our business. We saw growth slow in some markets – and in cases like global travel retail, come to a relative halt in the second half of the year.



“Growth across our super premium whiskeys was led by Redbreast (+14%) and Midleton (+15%). Interest in our single pot still range has been growing year on year, with our portfolio leading the way in establishing the category with knowledgeable whiskey drinkers globally."

The value growth of Jameson RTD increased by 31% compared to the previous year, driven by strong growth in Australia (+28%) and Canada (+307%).

“The growth in the RTD category shows the direction of consumer trends – the desire for innovation and convenience. Jameson Cold Brew, a combination of Jameson Irish whiskey and cold brew coffee, was piloted in Ireland initially and then officially launched in the US in January,” added McQuaid.