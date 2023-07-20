Penfolds appoints new creative partner

Penfolds has announced Nigo, the founder of Human Made and artistic director of Kenzo, as its first-ever creative partner.

The multi-year relationship will see Nigo lead the creative vision for selected Penfolds projects, beginning with a new range of wines from the brand called One by Penfolds, launched globally in Hong Kong on 13 July.

Kristy Keyte, Penfolds chief marketing officer, said: “Nigo is at the forefront of culture and design which makes him the ideal visionary to take the reins of One by Penfolds and work together with us across special Penfolds projects. We look forward to sharing this new Penfolds chapter with lovers of fashion, wine, art, and music all around the world.”

One By Penfolds includes wines from four countries of origin, Australia, France, the US and China, and celebrates the concept of 'Oneness'.

Using his signature style, Nigo has designed four animal motifs which feature on the wine labels, a crocodile, rooster, panda, and bear, representing the four countries of origin.

To coincide with the One by Penfolds launch, the brand has also announced a new initiative, Penfolds Evermore. As part of the Evermore initiative, Penfolds will donate AUD$1million over five years, as part of a global grant program, in line with One by Penfolds commitment to supporting communities.

Following the global launch, the One By Penfolds range will be available in markets worldwide, arriving in the UK this Autumn. The 2021 One by Penfolds Chinese Red Blend will be available in China only.