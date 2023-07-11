House of Suntory launches limited-edition centenary bottlings

House of Suntory has announced the launch of limited-edition Yamazaki and Hakushu expressions in celebration of its 100 th anniversary.

House of Suntory’s centennial range includes a new limited-edition Yamazaki 18 Year Old aged in Mizunara oak casks and a Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt alongside 12-year-old bottlings of Hakushu and Yamazaki in limited edition 100th anniversary packaging.

“Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara was blended for our 100 year anniversary and features a rich texture created from a long aging process. This expresses the delicate and meticulous attention to detail that went into its craftsmanship,” said fifth generation chief blender Shinji Fukuyo.

“Blending is at the heart of everything we do at the House of Suntory, and we hold each of our whiskies to the highest standards throughout the process,”

The Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara (48% abv) and Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt (48% abv) are available for rrp £1,600 and rrp £1,275 respectively from select retailers including Harrods, The Whisky Exchange and The Whisky Shop.

Hakushu 12 Year Old (43% abv) and Yamazaki 12 Year Old (43% abv) are both available for rrp £200.