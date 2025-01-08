Drinksology appoints industry veteran to lead EMEA and GTR growth

Belfast-based Drinksology Kirker Greer Group (DKG), has appointed Gordon Buchanan as its new regional director for Europe, EMEA and Global Travel Retail (GTR).

Buchanan brings 30 years of experience in the drinks industry, having held senior commercial and marketing roles at Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Treasury Wine Estates and BrewDog.

Ryan McFarland, chief commercial and strategy officer at Drinksology Kirker Greer, said: “Over the past 24 months, we have been strategically strengthening our team, building out long-term plans, and steadily advancing into our next phase of growth. Gordon’s proven track record of creativity and his ability to effectively engage with distributors and consumers across our key regions will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious growth objectives.”

In this newly created role, Buchanan will lead and oversee the implementation of DKG’s three-year strategic growth plan across EMEA and GTR.

In his most recent role as regional controller at BrewDog, Buchanan managed 17 markets across EMEA and oversaw the brewer’s strategic partnerships with British Airways and Carnival Cruises in the travel retail sector.

At DKG, Buchanan will focus on collaborating with high-performing distribution partners who bring expertise in premium spirits across both the on-trade and off-trade channels, as well as in airports, cruise lines, and airlines.