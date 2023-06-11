Maison Bruno Paillard appoints Wanderlust Wine as UK distributor

Maison Bruno Paillard, the house specialising in Extra Brut Champagnes since its inception in 1981, has appointed Wanderlust Wine to distribute its portfolio in the UK.

The appointment, which takes effect from this month, will see Wanderlust Wine distribute both Champagne Bruno Paillard and its organic Provence estate, Château des Sarrins, to wine-focused restaurants, wine bars, hotels and independent wine merchants across the UK.

Alice Paillard, co-owner Maison Bruno Paillard, said: “The UK is a market which has always been particularly special to my father and I, with its roots going back to the very beginnings of the Maison and we feel that our values very much align with those at Wanderlust Wine.”

A broader range of Maison Bruno Paillard Champagnes will now be available in the UK market, including the three-year disgorged Cuvée 72, which will be distributed for the first time, alongside limited edition cuvées from the Maison’s collection.

In addition, the full Château des Sarrins portfolio, comprising white, rosé and red cuvées, will now be available for the first time in the UK.

The estate, which is located in the village of Saint Antonin du Var, was acquired by Bruno Paillard nearly 30 years ago and has been farmed organically since.

Wanderlust Wine will be touring the UK with smaller, focused tastings of the Bruno Paillard Champagne and Château des Sarrins ranges over the coming weeks.