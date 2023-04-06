Fettercairn introduces experimental release

Fettercairn Distillery has announced the fifth and final instalment of its ‘Warehouse Collection’, Warehouse 14, an experimental limited edition release, from master whisky maker Gregg Glass.

The single malt, bottled at 51.2% abv, has been crafted using a selection of first-fill and second-fill ex-Bourbon barrels. The release was initially created as an experiment and was finished in a mix of three different beer barrels, stout, dark ale and pale ale.

Glass said: “With the release of Warehouse 14 we were looking to create another new expression of our house style, building on the influence of ex-bourbon casks, which work very well with our distinctive tropical notes, whilst exploring the unique influence of casks sourced from local craft beer producers.”

The previous four releases in the collection have been from Warehouse 2, but for this final release, Fettercairn looked to a warehouse at the opposite side of the distillery. Fettercairn Warehouse 14 will complete the Warehouse Collection and will be available at an rsp of £70 in limited selected markets including UK, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France.