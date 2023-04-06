Fettercairn

Fettercairn introduces experimental release

06 April, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Fettercairn Distillery has announced the fifth and final instalment of its ‘Warehouse Collection’, Warehouse 14, an experimental limited edition release, from master whisky maker Gregg Glass.

The single malt, bottled at 51.2% abv, has been crafted using a selection of first-fill and second-fill ex-Bourbon barrels. The release was initially created as an experiment and was finished in a mix of three different beer barrels, stout, dark ale and pale ale.

Glass said: “With the release of Warehouse 14 we were looking to create another new expression of our house style, building on the influence of ex-bourbon casks, which work very well with our distinctive tropical notes, whilst exploring the unique influence of casks sourced from local craft beer producers.” 

The previous four releases in the collection have been from Warehouse 2, but for this final release, Fettercairn looked to a warehouse at the opposite side of the distillery. Fettercairn Warehouse 14 will complete the Warehouse Collection and will be available at an rsp of £70 in limited selected markets including UK, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: beer, glass, bourbon, ale, release, casks, new expression, ex bourbon, influence, ex, ex bourbon casks, Fettercairn, warehouse, warehouse 14, house style, ale glass, different beer barrels, beer barrels stout, pale ale glass, house style building




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter