Louis XIII unveils Rare Cask 42.1

A decade after the release of Rare Cask 42.6, Louis XIII has introduced its Rare Cask 42.1, the first edition to be presented as a ritual set.

The release’s black crystal decanter will see only 775 available in the global market, and is accompanied by Pillet crystal glasses ornate with black quatrefoils and a serving pipette featuring a black medallion.

Baptiste Loiseau, fifth-generation cellar master of Louis XIII, said: “A year ago, I noticed something subtle and extraordinary about a singular tierçon. It had been almost ten years since discovering the last Rare Cask, and then the gift from nature came. Rare Cask 42.1 has very specific nose and palate sensations that creates a perfect point of balance.”

The tierçons of Louis XIII are located in the cellars of the Domaine du Grollet, where the liquid for the new release was aged and discovered, with each tierçon born from French oak trees that take over 100 years to reach maturity.

Former cellar master, Pierrette Trichet, discovered Rare Cask 43.8 in 2004 (released 2009), with Loiseau and Trichet uncovering Rare Cask 42.6 in 2009 (released 2013).

On the latest discovery, Loiseau added: “In order to discover Rare Cask 42.1, I listened to my instincts and favoured emotion over science. I called upon my memories. It took me back to my childhood and my roots here in Cognac. No other spirit can transport you back into the past and evoke such strong emotions as a Rare Cask of Louis XIII.”

Rare Cask 42.1 (42.1% abv) will be available to taste at crafted experiences in thirteen locations around the world, including the recently refurbished Vesper Bar at The Dorchester in London, and names to be revealed across Paris, Zurich, Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and Kuala Lumpur.

With the theme ‘Care For Wonders’, the release will also be available to buy exclusively in the UK at the brand’s boutique at Harrods.