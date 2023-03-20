Bruichladdich launches first Islay rye whisky

Islay Scotch distillery Bruichladdich has announced the launch of the Hebridean island’s first rye whisky, the third release in the Bruichladdich Project series.

The Regeneration Project uses locally grown rye and was born out of a conversation with a distillery farming partner, Andrew Jones, who added rye to his crop rotation to improve soil health and reduce reliance on artificial pesticides and fertilisers.

“As a whisky distillery we are accountable for our impact from the ground up, and that starts with understanding where our essential raw ingredients come from, and how they are grown,” said Douglas Taylor, chief executive at Bruichladdich Distillery.

“We learned that rye is a hugely beneficial rotational crop which not only reduces the need for artificial input but improves soil health and structure - which matters.

“But with no market for Scottish-grown rye, it begs the question - why would a farmer grow it? Well, we could buy it - and create a delicious whisky. All while supporting our vital farming partners, helping the environment and promoting soil health.

“Pursuing flavour while reducing our impact, The Regeneration Project is the start of something much bigger than whisky.”

Cut at 50% abv, The Regeneration Project has the familiar peppery heat of American rye whiskies with a maritime quality from the Islay maturation.

The Regeneration Project is limited to 1800 bottles priced at rrp £125, it is available online at www.bruichladdich.com.