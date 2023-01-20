Bowmore announces Lunar New Year travel retail exclusive

Islay single malt Scotch brand Bowmore has announced the launch of a limited-edition travel retail exclusive bottling in commemoration of Lunar New Year 2023.

The 18 year old Bowmore Lunar New Year has been matured in Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks and cut at 43% abv.

“We are thrilled to unveil the 18 year old Bowmore Lunar New Year Limited Edition exclusively to Global Travel Retail across Asia for a second year in a row,” said Manuel González, marketing director of Global Travel Retail for Beam Suntory.

“Lunar New Year and journeys are inextricably linked – as millions around the world embark on a journey home to be reunited with loved ones. We wanted to make sure that shoppers could find in Bowmore the perfect match and the perfect gift for these celebrations.”

2023 is the year of the Water Rabbit, an element that features in an illustrated packaging design that draws inspiration from the traditional brushstrokes of Chinese paintings.

The 18 year old Bowmore Lunar New Year is available now exclusively across duty free stores in China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia at an rrsp of US$145.