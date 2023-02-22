Spiribam portfolio

Spiribam and Unicoop announce distribution partnership for Cognac Hardy

22 February, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Spiribam, the division that oversees the spirits activities of the GBH family group, has signed a distribution partnership with Cognac Hardy in the US.

Spiribam, through its American subsidiary Spiribam USA, will import and distribute Cognac brand Hardy, which will celebrate its 160th anniversary this year. 

Grégoire Gueden, president of Spiribam, said: “This new partnership is a shift in Spiribam's strategy since Cognac Hardy will be the first brand in our portfolio not owned by GBH. 

“The quality of our relationship with the Unicoop team, and the nature of the partnership that we have expanded over the years has brought this association to relevance. I know that Hardy Cognac will naturally find its place within our portfolio of spirits made up of premium brands,” Gueden added.

Hardy Cognac has been present in the US for generations and offers a range of cognacs such as VS, VSOP bio, XO Rare, Legend 1863 and Noce d'Or, as well as a collection of bottles called "the Four Seasons”, produced in partnership with Cristallerie Lalique.

Bénédicte Hardy, fifth generation of the Hardy family and ambassador of the brand, will accompany the Spiribam America team to “energise a new dynamic in a strategic market”.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: US, cognac, distribution, usa, subsidiary, import, distribute, partnership, cognac brand, hardy, spiribam, distribution partnership, 160th, cognac hardy, distribute cognac, spiribam usa, gbh family group, american subsidiary spiribam, cognac brand hardy, distribute cognac brand, subsidiary spiribam usa, GBH




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter