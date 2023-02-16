Mermaid Gin launches in the US

UK-based Mermaid Gin has launched three gins from the brand’s portfolio in the US and secured listings with two luxury cruise operators based out of Miami.

The Isle of Wight distillery’s original Mermaid Gin, Mermaid Pink Gin, and Mermaid Zest Gin are now available to US customers for the first time through retailer Total Wine & More and Park Street and Union Beer in New York and Long Island.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Mermaid to US customers,” said Xavier Baker, co-founder of Mermaid Gin.

“The brand has seen huge success in the UK and Europe and we hope to see it gain further momentum globally with the launch in the US.

“With gin sales volumes rising in the US, we feel this is a good time to be launching Mermaid to US customers and look forward to working with our distributors to grow the brand throughout the US in 2023.”

According to DISCUS, while value gin brands are on the slide in the US, the premium and super-premium end of the category is growing in volume. Statista has forecasted that revenue in the segment to grow by 3.8% CAGR until 2027.

The Mermaid Gin transatlantic expansion comes after the brand achieved B Corp status in November 2022, recording the highest score for an English gin brand in the assessment.

The brand also became Net Zero in 2020, the bottles are plastic-free, made from recycled glass, with a sustainably sourced natural cork stopper and tamper-proof seal made from corn and potato starch.

All expressions of Mermaid Gin are available for rrp $34.99.