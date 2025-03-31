Boatyard expands into US

31 March, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

The Boatyard Distillery has announced a new partnership with Banfi Vintners to become the exclusive sales agent in the US for its Boatyard Double Gin. 

Wine and spirits company, Banfi Vintners, will now lead The Boatyard Distillery in a multi-state expansion beginning with 13 primary states, growing case volume and brand awareness, before moving to full nationwide distribution.     

Along with the expansion comes news that Boatyard’s commercial director Declan McGurk will move into the role of managing director at The Boatyard Distillery. 

“We knew that if we launched in America correctly, the right opportunities would present themselves. Banfi has a limited spirit portfolio and having Boatyard selected as one of the lucky few to be a part of it is testament to the early groundwork we have done. Our dream is to become the number one premium Irish gin brand in the world, and we’ll get there,” said McGurk.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, US, states, volume, state, beginning, growing, expansion, multi, primary, boatyard, multi state, state expansion, expansion beginning, primary states, 13 primary, full nationwide distribution, growing case volume, states growing case, 13 primary states, primary states growing




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter