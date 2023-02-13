Rémy Cointreau GTR unveils The Botanist Hebridean Strength

The Botanist Hebridean Strength enters travel retail in exclusive partnership with Gebr. Heinemann, across nine locations in Europe and Australia, and is supported with a series of in-store and digital activations.

Qi Xin Gwee, marketing director, Travel Retail Worldwide at Rémy Cointreau, said: “Travel retail is a core part of Rémy Cointreau’s strategy for inspiring clients with our spirits, and this launch underpins our vision to be the partner of choice in the channel.”

First unveiled at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, The Botanist Hebridean Strength will be available in travel retail globally from April 2023.

Distilled and batch produced at Bruichladdich Distillery, the new release features a more intense blend of the 22 signature Islay botanicals found in The Botanist Islay Dry Gin.

Members of the ‘Heinemann & Me’ loyalty programme had the opportunity to buy The Botanist Hebridean Strength online two weeks before it was available in the selected travel retail stores.

The release is currently available exclusively at Heinemann Duty Free at Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Vienna and Sydney, at the travel retail stores of Heinemann’s joint venture partners in Istanbul, Copenhagen and Amsterdam, and at the stores of its distribution client eurotrade at Munich Airport for an rsp of €49.99, at 51.5% abv.