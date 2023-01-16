ItalSpirits appoints advocacy director

With almost 15 years in the hospitality and beverage industry, Mariani previously served as a global brand ambassador for over six years at Martini & Rossi and was part of the team who opened aperitivo bar, Bar Termini, in Soho, London.

Giuseppe Gallo, Italspirits founder, said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Roberta to the Italspirits family. Her years of experience within the hospitality industry and passion for Italian aperitivo, makes her a perfect fit for Italspirits. I have no doubt Roberta will soon become the leading expert of the Italian drinking culture worldwide.”

At Italspirits, Mariani will be leading on elevating brand experiences, building equity in Italicus and Savoia through a programme of education and training.

She will take the helm on the Art of Italicus challenge, international bar shows and industry programme.

“I have long been an admirer of Giuseppe and what he has created with Italspirits, so I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to join as Advocacy Director. Hospitality is my greatest passion and I’m always looking for new ways to elevate the drinking experience within Italian cocktail culture. I can’t wait to get started and help inspire the next generation of bartenders with Italicus and Savoia,” Mariani added.