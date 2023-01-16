Roberta Mariani

ItalSpirits appoints advocacy director

16 January, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Drinks marketing, events and brand activation agency, ItalSpirits, has appointed Roberta Mariani as advocacy director.

With almost 15 years in the hospitality and beverage industry, Mariani previously served as a global brand ambassador for over six years at Martini & Rossi and was part of the team who opened aperitivo bar, Bar Termini, in Soho, London.

Giuseppe Gallo, Italspirits founder, said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Roberta to the Italspirits family. Her years of experience within the hospitality industry and passion for Italian aperitivo, makes her a perfect fit for Italspirits. I have no doubt Roberta will soon become the leading expert of the Italian drinking culture worldwide.”

At Italspirits, Mariani will be leading on elevating brand experiences, building equity in Italicus and Savoia through a programme of education and training. 

She will take the helm on the Art of Italicus challenge, international bar shows and industry programme.

“I have long been an admirer of Giuseppe and what he has created with Italspirits, so I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to join as Advocacy Director. Hospitality is my greatest passion and I’m always looking for new ways to elevate the drinking experience within Italian cocktail culture. I can’t wait to get started and help inspire the next generation of bartenders with Italicus and Savoia,” Mariani added.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: industry, director, brand, years, global brand ambassador, previously, martini, served, beverage industry, Italspirits, mariani, advocacy, advocacy director, previously served, industry mariani, mariani previously, over six years, mariani previously served, beverage industry mariani, industry mariani previously




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter