UKHospitality calls for rail strike resolution

With rail strikes set to bring the UK’s rail network to a standstill, as rail workers walk out over a long-running row over jobs, pay and conditions, hospitality businesses are seeing large-scale cancellations impacting the sector at its most critical trading period of the year.

Analysis by UKHospitality predicts that this month's rail strikes will cost the sector £1.5 billion on strike days, similar to the level of disruption caused by the Omicron Covid-19 variant last year.

UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “The impact of rail strikes already this year has been devastating and wide-reaching, but this will pale in comparison to what we will see as a result of the upcoming strikes in December.

“This disruption will devastate hospitality businesses during its busiest period of the year and will once again force the public to cancel and rearrange plans, just as they were preparing for an uninterrupted Christmas. Businesses have already seen mass cancellations which won’t be rescheduled, costing the sector billions in lost sales.”

The Transport Secretary has been urged to bring all negotiating parties to the table to find a settlement to avert the strikes and the consequent damage to businesses and workers.

“The Christmas period is not just good for businesses, it’s the most lucrative time for workers where they can benefit from additional overtime and higher levels of tips due to excess demand,” Nicholls added.

“These strikes damage all parts of society and it’s now time that the government proactively brings all partners to the table to deliver a solution that protects the nation’s workers and hospitality customers this Christmas.”