Jake Burger joins Almqvist Destilleri as head distiller

Burger joins the distillery’s founder and master distiller, Bex Almqvist, to aid in positioning Almqvist as the on-trade’s leading spirits brand, expanding its portfolio, implementing its ongoing sustainability strategy, and opening its brand home doors.

“I’m extremely excited for Jake to move over here. I could never have imagined over the past almost 20 years of friendship that we would work together in this way; being able to be geeky and creative together in the distillery on a daily basis. He has been a great friend and supporter of Almqvist from the beginning, so there’s no one else I would want to be a part of this next chapter,” said Almqvist.

Burger’s appointment supports Almqvist’s growing vision for the brand, including expanding its portfolio, primarily its Aquavit, to drive further conversation around its versatility in cocktails, as well as expanding its ‘white label’ production and collaborations within the leading bars and restaurants, in Sweden and internationally.

As a result of recent changes in Sweden’s state alcohol laws, small-scale breweries, distilleries, and vineyards can now sell products directly to visitors on-site from 1 June 2025.

This marks the first time in over a century that alcohol producers can sell directly to consumers, and the team will open the doors of the brand’s home, located in the village of Rejmyre, for educational visits and experiences, including tours and tastings.