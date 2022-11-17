Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2022

Historically to mark the start of a new wine season, today is Beaujolais Nouveau Day, on which more than one million cases of Beaujolais wine start their journey from the Beaujolais region of France across the country.

Beaujolais Nouveau, a vin de primeur, is fermented for just a few weeks before being released for sale, making it differ from other French wines as it is drunk almost immediately after harvesting.

The red wine, made from Gamay grapes, begins a race to get the first bottles out to markets around the world.

The wine is sold in 110 countries around the world and Beaujolais Nouveau Day is often marked with fireworks, music and festivals.

Beaujolais Nouveau Day starts each year at 00:01 on the third Thursday of November.