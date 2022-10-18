DJ Carl Cox joins team behind Islena

Spanish drinks group Vantguard has announced a three-way partnership with DJ Carl Cox and investment group B-Ikonik with Ibiza-inspired brand, Islena.

The Islena brand includes Islena Beer and Islena Blue, a cider based on apple juice, kiwi and re fruits with a turquoise blue colour.

“Being part of a brand that has Ibiza as its spiritual home makes sense for me,” said Cox.

“The team at Islena are behind my mission to share electronic music all over the world and I’m really pleased that a chance meeting on the island has led to us going forward together.”

Alfonso Morodo y Antonio Pardo, Vantguard’s chief executives added: “We always knew that we wanted to take Islena to the next level and having Carl Cox as a partner couldn’t be better.

“His influence as an artist is far-reaching and he’s also a really great human being so this is going to be a lot of fun.”

The announcement follows the recent sale of Vantguard’s Gin Mare to American spirits giant Brown-Forman.