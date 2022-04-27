Stoli launches limited-edition Ukrainian-themed vodka

Stoli Group has announced the launch of a limited-edition Ukrainian-themed vodka with all set to go to World Central Kitchen’s meals for Ukrainian refugees.

The group has outlined the goal of raising $1 million by Ukraine’s Independence Day on 24 August.

The blue and yellow bottle will be the first release from the brand to bear the name Stoli, following the recent decision to drop the name Stolichnaya in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“As Ukrainians continue to suffer unimaginable losses, we are doing our small part to show unequivocal support,” said Damian McKinney, global chief executive, Stoli Group.

“At the outset of this conflict Stoli Group immediately provided relocation, financial and emotional support to employees and business partners in Ukraine.”

Stoli Group has also announced a series of UK-based events to raise funds to support Ukrainian refugees, including sponsoring National Student Pride and special events held at partnered bars and clubs around the country.

Many of these events will include Cocktails for Ukraine with at least £2 for each cocktail going to the appeal in addition to the proceeds from ticket sales

“We will be doing everything possible over the next few weeks to maximise proceeds, which includes auctioning it at events and promotions in numerous clubs and bars. One bottle has already gone for £420, and I am hoping for lots of similarly generous bids.”

The limited-edition Ukraine Vodka is available for purchase online from selected specialist spirits retailers at an rrp of £40.