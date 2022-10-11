Bottle shot with decanter

Brugal unveils Andrés Brugal expression

11 October, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Dominican rum producer Brugal has unveiled its newest and most exclusive expression to date, Andrés Brugal.

Crafted by fifth generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana, the new expression is an homage to founder Andrés Brugal’s pioneering spirit of exploration and generations of maestros who travelled the globe to share the passion of Brugal’s liquid artistry. 

Jassil Villanueva Quintana said: “This limited edition bottling is a journey that started over a century ago. Andrés Brugal combines special single cask family reserves and our signature double ageing technique to tell a dual story of my family’s legacy of rum making, as well as my own as Maestra Ronera.”

This exclusive release is bottled in a limited-edition, hand-blown crystal decanter and presented in a bespoke display cabinet inspired by the travelling cases earlier Maestros used in their voyages.

This is the brand’s first ever release blending two double aged reserves with first fill single casks. The new expression is priced at £2,200 rrp, with 30 bottles exclusively sold in the UK and stockists to include Selfridges. 

