Penfolds launches travel retail gift pack for Bin 389

Treasury Wine Estates brand Penfolds has launched a travel retail exclusive gift pack for Bin 389, presenting the Shiraz Cabernet blend in a giftable and reusable carry pack.

In line with Penfolds’ ambition to grow the wine category in the channel, the Penfolds Bin 389 GTR gift pack design takes inspiration from the wine making process, reinterpreting the hoops of a wine barrel.

Pieta Jordan, head of marketing, global travel retail, said: “This new pack provides Penfolds with the opportunity to not only tap into travel retail shoppers’ desire for new and unique offerings, but also to lean directly into the gifting occasion, knowing our latest research highlighted gifting as the number three reason why wine consumers visit the wine category.

“In collaboration with our key retail partners, Penfolds will drive awareness of this new pack through activations in store in the lead up to the festive season,” added Jordan.

The Penfolds Bin 389 Travel Pack 750ml is available at selected locations in global travel retail at rsp AUD$105.