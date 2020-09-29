Travel Retail Awards 2020 winners announced

Some of the world’s leading drinks brands are celebrating after securing trophies and gold medals at the 2020 Travel Retail Awards.

The Macallan took home the Supreme Champion award for its Concept Number 2 travel retail exclusive.

Concept Number 2 brought together the twin passions of The Macallan whisky maker, Steven Bremner, who is also a House music DJ. It benefited from bold activations in 12 different airports and enjoyed soaring sales across the world, from Taiwan to Dubai.

It also secured the trophy in the Travel Retail Exclusive of the Year category, while Jack Daniel’s Bottled-in-Bond walked off with a gold medal.

There was plenty for Jack Daniel’s to celebrate, as its Tennessee Honey Diwali Pack also won the trophy for Presentation Box Packaging of the Year.

The most fiercely contested category was Marketing Activation of the Year. There were golds for both The Macallan and Jack Daniel’s within that category, and Australian wine brand Penfolds walked off with a pair of golds.

Yet the trophies ultimately went to The Dalmore, which had the best marketing activation in multiple global locations, and Wildcat Gin, which created the most impressive marketing activation in a single market location.

Wildcat Gin brought Georgian London to life in London Heathrow, Manchester and Birmingham Airports over the festive period. Its Temptation Hotel concept lured many customers in, and generated a 1000% sales uplift after sampling more than 40,000 passengers.

The Dalmore also did a great job of driving conversion and spend through stunning activations, sampling and engaging visuals.

The trophy for Drinks Launch of the Year went to Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition, which is crafted finishing the most complex and balanced Kentucky bourbon in select XO Cognac barrels. It has a $1,500 rrp for a 70cl bottle, but passengers did not balk at the price tag.

Penfolds also won a gold medal in the Drinks Launch of the Year category for its collaboration with Champagne Thiénot. The launch celebrated the brand’s 175th anniversary and marked the start of a wonderful French and Australian wine alliance.

Redbreast Irish whiskey won the trophy for Design & Packaging Launch of the Year. Its redesigned range impressed the judges with its understated elegance. Dewar’s also won a gold medal in that category for its stylish Double Double Aged range.

Squealing Pig Rosé Gin landed the trophy for Drinks Innovation of the Year, ahead of the Travel Safe Bio Vodka launch. Squealing Pig is made with a dash of Australia’s number one rosé wine, and this little pig went to duty free in style, charming passengers at Sydney Airport.

In the operator awards, Duty Zero by CDFL at Hong Kong International Airport was named Airport Retailer of the Year. Harding Retail scooped Cruise/Ferry Retailer of the Year.