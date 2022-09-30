Amázzoni Gin and Nomad Collection support NGO Vem do Xingu

Owner’s of Amázzoni, Brazil’s first craft gin, have arranged with their UK distributor the Nomad Collection, to donate £2 for every bottle of Amázzoni sold in the UK to NGO Vem do Xingu.

The donations will take place between now and the grand finale of Amázzoni’s international Cocktail competition in January 2023.

Amázzoni founder Arturo Isola said: “The best way to preserve the forest is to protect those who live in it and who derive life and sustenance from that land. Planting trees is important but unfortunately it is no longer an effective solution given the gap between the time it takes the new tree to grow and the speed with which deforestation is advancing.

“Those who live there must be defended, and so must their perfect harmony with its natural environment. This is why Vem do Xingu NGO was our choice,” Isola added.

Vem do Xingu is a network of associations in the Amazonian forest that strive to conserve the Amazon’s fragile biome, and within it, the forest that provides some of Amázzoni Gin’s botanicals.