Amazzoni bottle shots

Amázzoni Gin and Nomad Collection support NGO Vem do Xingu

30 September, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Owner’s of Amázzoni, Brazil’s first craft gin, have arranged with their UK distributor the Nomad Collection, to donate £2 for every bottle of Amázzoni sold in the UK to NGO Vem do Xingu.

The donations will take place between now and the grand finale of Amázzoni’s international Cocktail competition in January 2023. 

Amázzoni founder Arturo Isola said: “The best way to preserve the forest is to protect those who live in it and who derive life and sustenance from that land. Planting trees is important but unfortunately it is no longer an effective solution given the gap between the time it takes the new tree to grow and the speed with which deforestation is advancing. 

“Those who live there must be defended, and so must their perfect harmony with its natural environment. This is why Vem do Xingu NGO was our choice,” Isola added. 

Vem do Xingu is a network of associations in the Amazonian forest that strive to conserve the Amazon’s fragile biome, and within it, the forest that provides some of Amázzoni Gin’s botanicals. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: UK, gin, collection, place, grand finale, nomad, amázzoni, ngo, vem, xingu, finale, nomad collection, ngo vem, amázzoni’s international, donate £2, amázzoni brazil’s first, brazil’s first craft, international cocktail competition, amázzoni’s international cocktail, first craft gin




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Tales shows it's shifting focus

Tess Posthumus reports from the recent tales of the cocktail – and finds it’s becoming so much more than just a cocktail festival.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter