London’s Silverleaf announces event series at the Singapore Grand Prix

23 September, 2022
By Oli Dodd

London-bar Silverleaf has partnered with pan-Asian craft spirits brand The Orientalist Spirits to host a series of events throughout the Singapore Grand Prix 2022 weekend.

From 29 September to 1 October, Silverleaf general manager Chris Tanner and bar director Martyn ‘Simo’ Simpson will tour some of the Little Red Dot’s most prestigious venues showcasing The Orientalist Spirits’ portfolio.

Events include an exclusive cocktail menu at 1-Arden for a Grand Prix pre-party, guided tastings at The Orientalist Tasting Room, and a bar takeover at Nutmeg & Clove.

“Following the global launch of The Orientalist Spirits at Silverleaf in London, we’re incredibly excited to be working with the award-winning bar team on a series of exciting moments at the Singapore Grand Prix this year,” said The Orientalist Spirits’ founder, Michael Lu.

“The Orientalist Spirits’ unique blend of liquids creates spirits that are diverse, we’re excited to see what Chris and Simo create.”

The Orientalist Spirits’ range includes Origins Vodka, Gunpowder Gin, the eight-year-old Dragon Whisky, and Solera 23 Imperial Rum.

